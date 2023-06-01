Congress votes to raise debt ceiling
Congress has voted on the debt ceiling plan that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden have been circling each other on for days.
Posted at 6:23 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 21:49:39-04
WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — On the evening of Wednesday, May 31, the US Congress voted to raise the US debt ceiling, ending the days-long budget scuffle on Capitol Hill.
Read the full story: House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.