Congressman Joaquin Castro calls on FBI to investigate police response in Uvalde

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro is asking the FBI to step in and investigate the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde.

21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, died when a gunman barged into Robb Elementary School and opened fire.

Now, law enforcement is facing questions over how they responded.

Authorities say the gunman was in the building for more than an hour before officers killed him.

The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly.

Castro, who grew up in San Antonio less than 90 miles away, has written a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying “state officials have provided conflicting accounts that are at odds with those provided by witnesses.”

The congressman cited examples, including questions over where gunfire was exchanged, and how long officers were in adjoining classrooms while the gunman barricaded himself in a classroom with students and teachers.

Castro also points out there is a block of time spanning between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. that has not been accounted for.

In his letter, Castro urged the FBI to “use its maximum authority to thoroughly examine the timeline of events and the law enforcement response and to produce a full, timely, and transparent report” on its findings.