Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

100 million Americans now partially vaccinated from COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
Pharmacists Mia Yu fills a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site at Commonpoint Queens The Hub in partnership with the UJA- Federation of New York, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak New York
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 17:09:52-04

Over 100 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday, marking 39% of the adult population, according to CDC data.

Of the now 102 million Americans who have been vaccinated, over 57 million are considered fully vaccinated. For two of the three vaccines being administered in the US, the vaccines require two doses. For those getting a vaccine from Pfizer, the booster shot comes three weeks after the first vaccine, while those who get a Moderna vaccine get a second dose four weeks after the first.

All told, there have been 157 million doses of coronavirus vaccine administered. Of those, 80 million have been Pfizer vaccines, 72 million have been Moderna vaccines, and 4 million have been Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose.

While the US is still a ways from herd immunity, much of America’s older population is vaccinated. CDC data shows that 75% of those ages 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated, with 53% fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, many states have opened vaccines to their entire adult population. The Biden administration’s goal is to make vaccines available to the entire adult population of the US by the end of the month.

With 82% of the US population not fully vaccinated, President Joe Biden is continuing to urge Americans to be cautious.

"Cases are going up again,” Biden said. “The virus is spreading more rapidly in many places. Deaths are going up in some states. So I ask, I plead with you: Don't give back the progress we've all so, fought so hard to achieve.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive