Australia is reopening borders to international travelers under one condition

Foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated before arriving in Australia.
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 14:02:07-05

Australia will welcome vaccinated visitors later this month.

The country’s prime minister announced it will reopen its borders on February 21.

"The National Security Committee and Cabinet has decided today that Australia will reopen our borders to all remaining visa holders on the 21st of February," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday.

Australia has been closed to most travelers since early 2020.

It has slowly eased its restrictions since November, allowing travelers from certain countries to visit.

Tourists will need to show proof that they have received two doses of an approved vaccine.

Medical exemptions will be allowed, but unvaccinated travelers will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements.

Western Australia will continue to be inaccessible to visitors, even Australians, due to its strict rules and border closings.

Australia's decision comes after tennis player Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia because he was unvaccinated.

Djokovic’s visa was canceled and he was deported.

