Canada to open border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens beginning Aug. 9

Canada announced Monday that it would begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country in about three weeks.

According to the Associated Press, Canada will allow Americans to enter the country and forego a 14-day quarantine beginning Aug. 9. Canada will also lift restrictions on travelers from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

According to the Canadian government, anyone who submits false information on a vaccination status form could be liable to a fine of "up to $750,000 or six months imprisonment."

"Canadians' safety and security always come first. With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures," Canadian Minister of Health Patty Hejdu said in a statement. "A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely."

At the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is still reviewing travel policies regarding the Canadian border and would base its decision on the guidance of health experts.

Canadians are currently able to enter the U.S. by plane, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian government also announced Monday that international flights will be permitted to land at five additional airports beginning Aug. 9:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Travelers coming into Canada by plane will still need to present a negative COVID-19 test upon entering the country, regardless of vaccination status.

According to The Washington Post, non-essential travel by land between the U.S. and Canada has been closed since March 2020 and has been extended month-by-month ever since.

This story is breaking and will be updated.