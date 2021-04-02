Christians mark Good Friday amid lingering virus woes

Christians in the Holy Land are marking Good Friday this year amid signs the coronavirus crisis is winding down.

However, the virus is still raging in many predominantly Christian countries.

Religious sites in the Holy Land are open but there will be none of the mass pilgrimages usually seen in the Holy Week leading up to Easter.

Last year, Jerusalem was under a strict lockdown.

This year, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, died and rose from the dead, is open to visitors.

Friars led hundreds in a procession along the Way of the Cross in Jerusalem's Old City.