Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Company at heart of J&J vaccine woes has series of citations

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
vaccine.jpeg
Posted at 2:53 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 05:53:37-04

The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard a batch of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems.

The little-known pharmaceutical company, Emergent BioSolutons, was a key to Johnson & Johnson’s plan to deliver 100 million doses of its vaccine to the U.S. by the end of May.

But records obtained by The Associated Press show it has been cited repeatedly by the Food and Drug Administration for problems ranging from poorly trained employees to cracked vials and mold around one of its facilities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive