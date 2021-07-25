Fauci says US headed in 'wrong direction' on coronavirus, in an 'unnecessary predicament'

WILMINGTON, Del. — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is in an ``"unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant.

The nation's top infectious diseases expert tells CNN's “State of the Union” that "we’re going in the wrong direction,’’ and he describes himself as ``very frustrated” with the rising infection rate.

He says the idea of recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is ``under "active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials.

Some cities that have seen particular high surges recently have re-instituted mask mandates, including Los Angeles and Chicago, despite a person's vaccination status. Fauci told CNN this is not incompatible with CDC guidance.

About 30 states have not fully vaccinated at least 50% of their residents, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the daily average of Americans becoming fully vaccinated was the lowest since the end of January - a point in time when the vaccine was only available to a small number of people and supply was trying to catch up.