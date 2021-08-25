First 3,600 people to receive $100 gift cards for first COVID vaccine at Minnesota State Fair

Health officials in Minnesota are restarting its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. This time it's happening at the Minnesota State Fair.

In a news release, health officials said the first 3,600 Minnesotans who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would walk away with a $100 Visa gift card.

Officials said fairgoers could receive either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the community vaccination clinic at the North End Event Center.

"If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

The incentive comes following the state's $100 vaccine incentive program that saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans getting gift cards after receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated is absolutely critical for protecting our children and our communities from the Delta variant,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan in a statement.

Officials say fairgoers do not need to make an appointment, bring identification, or insurance to get a dose.