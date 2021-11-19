Key CDC panel recommends expanding COVID-19 boosters to all adults in US

A key Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted on Friday to expand eligibility for Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all U.S. adults.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the additional shots to everyone in U.S. 18 and up, clearing the way for millions more to seek out extra protection from COVID-19.

The vote on Friday came the same day that the FDA approved Moderna's and Pfizer's boosters for all U.S. adults.

Earlier in the fall, the FDA and the CDC approved booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people aged 65 and up, people who have underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to the virus and those who are at an increased risk of contracting the virus because of their job or living situation.

Earlier this month, regulators approved the mixing and matching of vaccine brands when it comes to booster shots.

The CDC reports that more than 32 million Americans have already gotten a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.