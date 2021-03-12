New York to end COVID travel quarantine requirement April 1

New York says domestic travelers will no longer have to quarantine after entering the state from another state or territory.

The policy will end on April 1, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release.

Cuomo's administration had required travelers from out-of-state or New York residents since June to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving into the state.

While the new policy goes into effect next month, the New York State Department of Health recommends domestic travelers to quarantine as an added precaution.

Cuomo said that travelers will still need to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days upon arriving back in New York.

Last week during a news conference, Cuomo announced that those who have been fully vaccinated within 90 days of their trip would no longer need to quarantine.