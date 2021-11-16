Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pfizer asks US officials to OK its promising COVID-19 pill

items.[0].image.alt
thomas hansmann.fotograf/AP
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, it is submitting its experimental pill for U.S. authorization, setting the stage for a likely launch in coming weeks. (Pfizer via AP)
Pfizer COVID Pill
Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 14:45:24-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer is submitting its experimental pill for COVID-19 for U.S. authorization, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in coming weeks.

The company’s antiviral is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19.

If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic, allowing patients to treat themselves at home.

FDA regulators will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, which will be sold as Paxlovid, before making a decision.

This story is breaking will be updated with more information.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM