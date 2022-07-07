Watch Now
Costco raises price of several food court items

Ted S. Warren/AP
Shoppers line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 11:34:30-04

While you can still get a slice of pizza for under $2, the cost of several Costco food court items is reportedly going up.

Insider reported Costco increased the cost of its chicken bake from $2.99 to $3.99. The price for a 20-ounce fountain drink increased by a dime to 69 cents.

It’s a small sign of how much inflation has impacted the overall cost of food. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the food cost nationwide went up nearly 10% in the 12-month period ending in May.

While there have been periods of high inflation in recent decades, the Costco food court has resisted price hikes. According to NPR, the price of a Costco hot dog and soft drink has remained $1.50 since 1985. Had the price kept up with inflation, the hot dog and fountain drink would now cost $4.16.

NPR reported that Costco founder Jim Sinegal once told the CEO, "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you."

