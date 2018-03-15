Costco welcomes military to special shopping event

Fair
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Costco is reaching out to active-duty troops and veterans with a special military shopping event.
The warehouse chain will have a Military Hour on Saturday, March 24 at all 117 Costco stores nationwide.
Military community members will have a chance to shop hours before the stores open to all members.
The first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag, according to the Costco website.
Costco is asking anyone interested in the Military Hour to RSVP here.
