Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Court documents: Britt Reid drank at Chiefs facility before DWI crash

Chiefs Britt Reid Football
AP
FILE- In a June 20, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is shown. The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to cover ongoing medical treatment and expenses for a young girl who was injured in a crash involving former assistant coach Reid. Attorneys for the team and the family of Ariel Young say the agreement will provide "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability." Further details were not released. (AP Photo/File)
Chiefs Britt Reid Football
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 21:52:15-04

After former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty in a Kansas City court last month of driving under the influence, court documents are shedding new light on the moments before that tragic crash.

Documents show that Reid, who crashed into two vehicles in his Dodge Ram pickup truck in February of 2020, was possibly at the Chief's team facility just before the crash which severely injured a 5-year-old girl named Ariel Young.

37-year-old Reid answered questions in court from attorney J.R. Hobbs.

“On February 4th, 2021, were you present at Arrowhead Stadium?” Hobbs asked Reid.

“Yes, sir,” Reid told Hobbs.

Yahoo! Sports reported that questions still linger about what happened in that team facility the night of the accident, in the hours and minute before.

It's unclear if Reid was drinking in the facility, and if he was drinking alone or if he was trying to hide his drinking there.

The Chief's offered to provide Young's family with medical care and "long-term financial stability," according to attorneys.

Reid was hospitalized after the crash and was suspended from the team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra

Win Tickets to the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra