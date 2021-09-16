Watch
Court halts use of health order to expel migrant families

Marco Ugarte/AP
A caravan of migrants head north towards the U.S.-Mexico border, as they depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 16, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government must stop using a Trump-era public health order to quickly expel migrants with children who are apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan issued an order Thursday giving the government two weeks to halt a practice that opponents say illegally deprives people of their right to seek asylum in the United States.

The public health order known as Title 42 was adopted under the Trump administration early in the pandemic. The Biden administration stopped expelling children but continues to remove adults traveling by themselves and some families.

