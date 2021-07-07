Crane collapse in Philadelphia kills a man, injures another

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a massive construction drill toppled over and crushed a man to death Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Firefighters and police responded just after 9:10 p.m. to the 3100 block of Convention Avenue near Franklin Field and the Penn Museum in University City and found the man trapped under the drilling rig.

It was not known how long the 55-year-old had been there. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, he was still breathing but unconscious and bleeding heavily when he was rescued.

He was transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Chuck Walker told KYW that crews were moving heavy equipment off of a tractor-trailer and putting it into the work site when the crane turned over the first responders were called to the scene.

The rig was marked as belonging to Cook Drilling Corp. of Trevose. A representative for the company could not be reached for comment.