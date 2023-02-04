Crimes using 'ghost guns' on the rise in the United States

(KERO) — Crimes using so-called "ghost guns" are skyrocketing in the United States. That's according to a new report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Overall, the number of "ghost guns" the government was able to trace and recover more than doubled between 2020 and 2021.

READ ALSO: First comprehensive federal firearm crime report in 20 years released

These guns are basically homemade using parts ordered online. Once assembled they're sometimes called "ghost guns" because they're unregistered and don't have serial numbers.

Experts say this new data provides some insight into the number of guns in the hands of the American public.