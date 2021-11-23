CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies responsible for role in opioid crisis, jury finds

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal jury says CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies didn't do enough to stop the flow of opioid pills into two Ohio counties.

The verdict Tuesday could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis.

According to the Associated Press, Lake and Trumbull counties' cost to combat the crisis was $2 billion.

This is the first time pharmacy companies have completed a trial to defend themselves in a drug crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.

The news outlet reported that a federal judge will determine in spring 2022 how much damages the pharmacies must pay.

Spokespeople for CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart say the companies will appeal the verdict.