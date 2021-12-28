DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah says while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, it not merit charges.

The alleged incident involving the trooper occurred at Cuomo's home in Mount Kisco.

In the other incident, Cuomo allegedly greeted the woman by grabbing her arm, pulling her toward him and kissing her on the cheek while the two were at an event at White Plains High School.