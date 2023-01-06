Damar Hamlin's breathing tube removed, able to speak

One day after doctors said that Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress, the organization confirmed on Friday that Hamlin is speaking and his breathing tube has been removed. Hamlin is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered during Monday night's game against the Bengals.

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The team added that Hamlin joined a team meeting via FaceTime, and said to the team, "Love you boys."

Monday's game will not be resumed.

Doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told reporters on Thursday that Hamlin was awake and able to communicate by writing.

"We had significant concerns, about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field. But he is making substantial progress," Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters.