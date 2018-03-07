Dash cam video shows alleged drunk driver running himself over after Virginia chase

Dash cam video from Fairfax County, Virginia, shows an alleged drunk driver running himself over during a police chase.

According to police, officers tried to pull the man over, but he sped off.

He then got out of his car to escape, but forgot to put it in park. "Oops," police wrote in the Facebook post.

Police say the man is OK physically but is charged with DWI - 3rd offense, and a long list of other charges.