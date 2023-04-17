David's Bridal laying off over 9,000 workers

(CNN) — David's Bridal, one of largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, is laying off thousands of workers nationwide, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

The notice said the retailer is eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. In Pennsylvania, the layoffs are set to begin on April 14 and end on August 11 and will affect 15 stores in nine counties in the state. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications did not specify when the layoffs would begin or how many stores would be affected in other states.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, according tothe Wall Street Journal.

David's Bridal told CNN Business that the company is "evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway." It also said all of its stores currently remain open.

"The scale of these layoffs suggest that David's Bridal is in crisis mode," said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail. "It indicates there is massive restructuring going on behind these scenes with a view to conserve cash as the company prepares for either bankruptcy or a sale."

Saunders said he expects the company to close stores as part of its plan.