Deadline to file federal taxes extended past National Tax day

Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 15, 2023
(KERO) — Saturday is National Tax Day, the day on which individual income tax returns are due to the federal government.

However, if you haven't finished your federal return yet, or even started, you do get a few extra days this year.

The federal tax deadline has been extended this year to Tuesday, April 18th at midnight.

That's because April 15th, fell on a Saturday and because Emancipation Day is a holiday in Washington, DC that is observed on Monday.

If you can't make the April 18th tax deadline this year, you could file an extension.

