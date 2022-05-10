Delaware State University 'incensed' over lacrosse team bus being searched in Georgia

University officials in Delaware expressed their anger after their women's lacrosse team was pulled over last month by law enforcement in Georgia as they made their way home from a game in Florida.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen issued a letter detailing the incident on April 20.

According to the Delaware News Journal, the team's bus was traveling on I-95 about 30 miles southwest of Savannah when it was pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

Allen said luggage belonging to the student-athletes was searched by police and drug-sniffing dogs.

Video shot by someone on the bus shows officers "attempting to intimidate our student-athletes into confessing to possession of drugs and/or drug paraphernalia," Allen said.

"To be clear, nothing illegal was discovered in this search, and all of our coaches and student-athletes comported themselves with dignity throughout a trying and humiliating process," Allen said.

Allen said he was left "incensed" by the incident, which led him to reach out to Delaware’s governor, congressional delegation, attorney general, and Black caucus.

"We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions," Allen said.