Delta pilots reach tentative agreement on pay after three years of negotiating

(KERO) — It's been three years since Delta pilots started negotiating for higher wages and now they reached a tentative deal Friday that includes at least 31 percent in pay hikes.

Going forward, the agreement must be approved by union leadership before going to pilots for a vote. The deal includes nearly eight billion dollars in total increased value as well as one-time payments.

The delta agreement also includes a provision that its pay exceed that in any contract for American or United pilots by at least one percent for its term.

If approved, terms of the agreement are expected to set minimum standards for contracts being negotiated with pilots across the industry. The accord could be the first new pilots contract approved at major U.S. airline since before the start of the pandemic.