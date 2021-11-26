DHS lists DACA residents as low priority in removal

CALIF. (KERO) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is allowing public comments on the new DACA policy.

The policy explains that DACA citizens do not take priority in removal from the U.S. and introduces the idea of creating a process to defer removal of the DACA citizens that don't warrant removal.

DHS explains that because of their limited resources for removing undocumented noncitizens and the low threat that DACA citizens present have led them to this decision.

The document states, “On June 15, 2012, then-Secretary Janet Napolitano issued a memorandum providing new guidance for the exercise of prosecutorial discretion with respect to certain young people who came to the United States years earlier as children, who have no current lawful immigration status, and who were already generally low enforcement priorities for removal. The Napolitano Memorandum states that DHS will consider granting “deferred action,” on a case-by-case basis, for individuals who:

1. Came to the United States under the age of 16

2. Continuously resided in the United States for at least 5 years preceding June 15, 2012, and were present in the United States on that date

3. Are in school, have graduated from high school, have obtained a General Education Development (GED) certificate, or are an honorably discharged veteran of the Coast Guard or Armed Forces of the United States

4. Have not been convicted of a felony offense, a significant misdemeanor offense, or multiple misdemeanor offenses, or otherwise do not pose a threat to national security or public safety

5. Not above the age of 30 on June 15, 2012”

You can submit written comments on or before Nov. 29, 2021 through their Federal eRulemaking Portal.