Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat

John Raoux/AP
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 09:12:25-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself performing a high-wire act of balancing the expectations of a diverse workforce against demands from an increasingly polarized and politicized marketplace.

On the one side are LGBTQ supporters and Disney employees who planned to walk off their jobs Tuesday to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly opposing what critics call Florida's “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

On the other side are politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of being “woke."

