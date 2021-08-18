Disney Parks introduces Disney Genie planning tool to replace FastPass, MaxPass

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Disney is revamping its reservation systems and on Wednesday introduced its new, free planning tool Disney Genie.
In a blog post, Avery Maehrer, Manager of Communications, Walt Disney World Resort, said the new tool would help guests reduce time in lines and "take the guesswork out of 'what’s next.'"
"Disney Genie service will maximize your park time so that you can have more fun," Maehrer said.
Maehrer said the tool, which will arrive this fall, would be accessible through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps.
Built as a replacement for its FastPass, the Disney Genie will allow park guests to personalize an itinerary by telling it what you want to do and it will do the planning for you.
The tool will also include two pay features: Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes, which will allow guests to schedule times on popular rides.
But it won't allow guests to access shorter lines as the FastPass did, USA Today reported.
With Lightning Lane, visitors can schedule ride times for up to two high-demand attractions per day at an additional charge, which has not been released yet.
Disney Genie+ will cost $15 per person per day at Disney World and $20 per person per day at Disneyland.
The Genie tool will also allow guests to join virtual queues, see current and forecasted attraction wait times, make dining and experience reservations, and much more.
Find out more about Disney Genie+.
Here are a few more features:
For even more convenience and flexibility, there are two other options for enjoying our theme parks, through a queue we are introducing called the Lightning Lane entrance that also saves you time in line:
- Get Itinerary Updates from Morning to Night: Disney Genie will continue to update your itinerary throughout your day, so you can be more spontaneous and go with the flow.
- Find Your Favorites at a Glance: Create your very own personal tip board to instantly see your favorites. It will display current AND forecasted future wait times, helping you predict when you might experience quicker entry to attractions.
- Enjoy More Flexibility and Fun: Disney Genie brings existing planning features together in one place. Join a virtual queue at certain attractions, make dining and experience reservations, mobile order food at many locations, get help from a virtual assistant and more.
- Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day – from classics like Haunted Mansion to thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and newer favorites like Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (attractions subject to limited availability). This convenient option is the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service from Disneyland Resort. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.
- Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance – like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction and park and will be announced closer to launch.