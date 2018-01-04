Dog found frozen to death inside dog house in Ohio, owner charged

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio - A dog was found frozen to death in an outdoor dog house in southern Ohio and now the owner is facing charges.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office was called to the home in St. Clair Township this week for a welfare check on an animal.

Deputies found the dog in an outdoor dog house that had no insulation.

It had died from the severe cold weather.

Authorities said the owner would be charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

This comes a week after a dog was found "frozen solid" on a porch in Toledo.