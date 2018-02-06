Dog stolen from Denver front yard reunited with family five days later

Haze
HI: 75°
LO: 50°
A dog that was caught on camera being snatched out of its front yard last week has been reunited with its family.
DENVER - A dog that was snatched out of its front yard on camera last week has been reunited with its family.
Some good Samaritans found Zoey, a 7-month-old Shih Tzu, wandering aimlessly in suburban Denver on Sunday.
The dog had been stolen from a yard in the Lowry neighborhood last Tuesday and the home's doorbell camera recorded the theft.
The video spread like wildfire on social media, getting about 4 million views on Facebook. Owner Yohann Hispa believes Zoey's social media exposure spooked the thieves into ditching the dog.
"I think they wanted to sell her," Hispa said. "I've seen like two ads on Craigslist."
It isn't clear where Zoey was for those five days but her family is just glad to have her back.
Small groups have taken the verses that speak about "jihad" and twisted them to justify radical movements.
North Korea has to run through a gauntlet of international sanctions to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
A new study shows no country on Earth can offer its citizens a high quality of life without also using far too many natural resources.
A new study looked at which cities smoke the most weed and what that could mean for tax revenue.