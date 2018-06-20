Dog thrown from vehicle in Michigan, police looking for suspect

Fair
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for a person who is accused of throwing a dog from a car in Worth Township, Michigan.
On Wednesday, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from a citizen in the area of Croswell and Galbraith Line Roads in Worth Township.
The caller told police that a truck drove by in the area and the driver opened one of the doors and intentionally released the dog from the vehicle.
Police say the only description was that it was a pickup, with an unknown make, model or color.
The dog was picked up by Sanilac County Sheriff's Office Deputies and taken to Animal Control. The dog is a pit bull with a "brindle" type color.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Armstrong at 810-648-5634 or Deputy Edington at 810-648-5645.
The North Korean leader reportedly discussed with his Chinese counterpart what happened at the U.S.-North Korea summit.
The decision to repatriate the remains of U.S. soldiers was announced at the summit in Singapore.
A record number of people worldwide were forcibly displaced in 2017, according to the latest Global Trends report.
The Trump administration pointed to a perceived anti-Israel bias as one reason for leaving the council.