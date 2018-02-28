Donald Trump Jr. called for jury duty, TMZ says

10:32 AM, Feb 28, 2018
President Donald Trump's son has been called for jury duty in Manhattan, TMZ reports.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, reported to a jury pool room in the New York County Criminal Court building today, Feb. 28. Secret Service was surrounding the building, TMZ says.

The courthouse reportedly had a big line to enter it, possibly from increased security.

