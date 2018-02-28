Donald Trump Jr. called for jury duty, TMZ says

Fair
President Donald Trump's son has been called for jury duty in Manhattan, TMZ reports.
Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son, reported to a jury pool room in the New York County Criminal Court building today, Feb. 28. Secret Service was surrounding the building, TMZ says.
The courthouse reportedly had a big line to enter it, possibly from increased security.
The Nobel Institute says police are looking into a possible false nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The head of Russia's Olympic committee said Wednesday its IOC membership has been "fully restored."
Experts from the United Nations found North Korea has been sending supplies to Syria that could be used in the production of chemical weapons.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has replaced top military and government officials, bolstering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's authority.