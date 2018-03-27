Dow falls about 400 points just one day after historic gains

Fair
A day after setting a record for the biggest percentage gain, the Dow Jones fell more than 400 points Tuesday to close nearly 2 percent lower.
The market experienced early gains, but fell just after 1 p.m. ET as tech stocks dropped as technology stocks soured.
The losses come one day after the Dow gained nearly 700 points — it's best day in over two years — as fears of a trade war between the US and China began to alleviate.
More on this as it develops.
North Korea's recent high-level delegation to China might be preparing for diplomatic summits with South Korea and the U.S. - or for something else.
Hundreds of residents protested in Kemerovo, Siberia, after the fire that killed 64 people.
In this special report, Newsy sees the frontlines of cyber warfare in eastern Europe, then examines threats to U.S. infrastructure and institutions.
Officials, investigators and witnesses describe a chaotic scene mired in "violations" during a massive fire that killed at least 64.