Dow falls about 400 points just one day after historic gains

12:57 PM, Mar 27, 2018

A day after setting a record for the biggest percentage gain, the Dow Jones fell more than 400 points Tuesday to close nearly 2 percent lower.

The market experienced early gains, but fell just after 1 p.m. ET as tech stocks dropped as technology stocks soured.

The losses come one day after the Dow gained nearly 700 points — it's best day in over two years — as fears of a trade war between the US and China began to alleviate.

More on this as it develops.

