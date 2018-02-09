Fair
Earthquake off Mexico's west coast (Feb. 9, 2018)
An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. local time off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.
Prelim M5.8 earthquake Near the coast of Colima, Mexico Feb-9 14:05 UTC, updates https://t.co/syJqKDP1AR— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) February 9, 2018
Chemical weapons and attacks on hospitals have become the norm in Syria. According to a former ambassador to Syria, there's not much the U.S. can do.
President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim Yo-jong; that's Kim Jong-Un's sister and trusted adviser.
Germany's two main political parties have reached a power-sharing agreement - but voters will need to give it their seal of approval first.
Kim Yo-jong, a high-ranking North Korean official and the sister of the country's leader, is planning to visit South Korea for the Winter Olympics.