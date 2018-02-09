Earthquake reported off Mexico's Pacific coast

Jermaine Ong
8:02 AM, Feb 9, 2018
Earthquake off Mexico's west coast (Feb. 9, 2018)

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.8 struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was reported shortly after 6 a.m. local time off the coast of Colima, near San Patricio.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structure damage.

