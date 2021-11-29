Egypt reopens its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes in style

Egypt celebrated the reopening of its 3,000-year-old Avenue of Sphinxes in style.

A parade began after nightfall in Luxor and continued through the early afternoon, CBS News reported.

The spectacle included participants in pharaonic dress, a symphony orchestra, and boats on the Nile.

According to NBC News, for centuries sand covered the almost 2-mile road, once named the "Path of God."

It had been closed for decades to undergo excavation and restoration efforts.

The road connects the Temple of Luxor and the Temple of Karnak, NBC News reported.

It now features hundreds of traditional sphinxes and ram-headed statues lined up on its path.