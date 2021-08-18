Watch
EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

Angie Wang/AP
In this May 14, 2019, file photo soybeans awaiting transport sit in a truck-bed in Delaware, Ohio. The Biden administration said Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, that it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists because it poses risks to children and farm workers. Chlorpyrifos is applied on numerous crops, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli and cauliflower. It has been linked to potential brain damage in children.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 18, 2021
(AP) — The Biden administration is banning use on food crops of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide that environmentalists say poses risks to children and farm workers.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the move Wednesday.

A federal appeals court ordered the government in April to quickly determine whether the pesticide is safe or should be prohibited. It has been linked to potential brain damage in children. It's used on numerous crops, including soybeans, fruit and nut trees, broccoli and cauliflower.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan says the move is "an overdue step to protect public health.”

