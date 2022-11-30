Eruption of world's largest volcano continues in Hawaii

The world's largest active volcano is still erupting.

Sunday marked the first time since 1984 that Hawaii's Mauna Loa erupted.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the lava fountains at fissure three measure 131 to 164 feet high. They added that the fountains at fissure 4 were 16 to 33 feet tall.

According to the USGS, the lava flow was several yards thick.

The USGS says the flow has come within roughly 4.5 miles of Saddle Road, the main highway on Hawaii's big island.

"There is no active lava within Moku'āweoweo caldera, and no lava erupting from the Southwest Rift Zone. We do not expect any eruptive activity outside the Northeast Rift Zone," USGS said.

The agency added that no properties are currently at risk.

"There is a visible gas plume from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows, with the plume primarily being blown to the north," the agency said.

Scientists hope the flow will mimic what it did in 1984, where it was more viscous and slowed down, the Associated Press reported.