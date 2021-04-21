EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

The European Union has reached a tentative climate deal that is intended to make the 27-nation bloc climate-neutral by 2050.

EU member states and lawmakers agreed on new carbon emissions targets on the eve of a virtual summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Under the provisional deal reached early Wednesday, the EU will also commit itself to an intermediate target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

The 2030 target had been 40%, but under the pressure of increasing evidence of climate change and a more environmentally conscious electorate, it was pushed up.

The EU legislature had wanted a higher target of 60%.

