Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends

Housing courts around the country are expected to get busy starting Monday after the federal eviction moratorium lifted over the weekend.

Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks.

But most expect an uptick in filings in the coming days rather than a wave of evictions.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban to expire.

It argued that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.

