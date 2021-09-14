Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd's rights plead not guilty

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Three of the former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights are asking that their federal trials be separated from Derek Chauvin's, who has already been convicted on state murder charges for kneeling on Floyd's neck as the Black man pleaded for air. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
George Floyd Officers Civil Rights
Posted at 2:54 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:54:17-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them.

A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority.

According to the Associated Press, Thao and Kueng are charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening to stop Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck.

Tuesday's hearing was held remotely via videoconference.

Chauvin appeared from a state prison, where he is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for murder.

Attorneys and the judge worked through about 40 pretrial motions, including a request for Lane, Kueng, and Thao to stand trial separate from Chauvin.

The judge is seeking more written arguments on that issue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids