Ex-Minneapolis cop who killed unarmed 911 caller resentenced to 57 months

Leila Navidi/AP
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019 file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks to the podium to be sentenced at Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis. (Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 8:26 AM, Oct 21, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to 57 months in prison.

That sentencing was the maximum term possible under the state of Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines.

Mohamed Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond and was sentenced to 12 1/2 years on the murder count.

But the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out that murder conviction last month and ordered him to be sentenced for manslaughter.

That hearing happened Thursday.

