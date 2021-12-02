Explosion in Brooklyn captured on camera, causes damages

A blast captured on surveillance cameras rocked buildings in a Brooklyn community early Wednesday morning.

"I was in the back of the house. The whole house jumped up a little bit, landed back down, went pitch black for a second, and came back on," Mychelle Grullon told News 12 Brooklyn.

Mychelle’s father, Edwin Rodriguez, says he smelled gas the day before the explosion.

The Cypress Hills resident said he even called his landlord about the smell

"I was walking up the stairs. It was getting stronger, so I called him right away," said Rodriguez. "He said, 'don't worry, I'm taking care of it. I have somebody working on it right now.'"

The impact of the explosion caused a roll-down gate to fly across the street.

According to the New York Times, firefighters say six people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC7 reported that four people were treated at the scene and two were transported to Brookdale University Hospital.

The Red Cross says they're helping about 40 displaced residents.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.