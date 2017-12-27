Explosion in Russian supermarket injures 9

Justin Boggs
10:05 AM, Dec 27, 2017
Russian news agency Ria Novosty reported on Wednesday that an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia has injured nine people. 

Ria Novosty reported that 70 people were evacuated from the supermarket. 

St. Petersburg's branch of the Emergencies Ministry told Ria Novosty that 200 grams of explosives were used in the blast, which officials claim was deliberate. 

