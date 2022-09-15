Watch Now
NewsCovering America

Actions

Extreme weather is causing a spike in power outages

The rise comes as extreme weather gets worse amid the rise in global temperatures. As the demand for electricity climbs, the country’s energy infrastructure gets older and more vulnerable.
Posted at 9:00 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 00:00:25-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A study by Climate Central, a nonprofit research group, finds extreme weather events to be behind a spike in power outages over more than two decades.

The rise comes as extreme weather gets worse amid the rise in global temperatures. As the demand for electricity climbs, the country’s energy infrastructure gets older and more vulnerable.

The analysis found that from 2000 to 2021, 83 percent of all reported power outages were caused by a weather related event. Such events range from drought-fueled wildfires to damaging storms like tornadoes and hurricanes, many of which will only intensify as the climate warms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book