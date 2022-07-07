Watch Now
FAA to give airports $1 billion for terminals and upgrades

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - Flags of countries of the world hang over an empty Terminal E, at Logan Airport in Boston, Sept. 29, 2020. The Biden administration says it will spend nearly $1 billion to upgrade airports around the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the money will go to 85 different airports. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jul 07, 2022
The Biden administration says it'll spend nearly $1 billion to upgrade airports around the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the money will go to 85 airports. The projects include $60 million to upgrade the terminal and bag-handling system at the Denver airport and $50 million apiece for Boston’s Logan Airport and Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The main airports in Detroit and Philadelphia will get more than $20 million each to renovate restrooms. The grants are the first installment in $5 billion of airport spending included in a huge infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed last year. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touts the spending, saying America's airports need it.

The Associated Press reported that more than 500 airports filed for grants totaling $14 billion.

The upgrades come as demand returns to near pre-pandemic levels.

