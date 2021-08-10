Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign

items.[0].image.alt
Wilfredo Lee/AP
In this April 23, 2021 file photo, The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone in Surfside, Fla.
Facebook bans firm behind Pfizer, AstraZeneca smear campaign
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 16:27:39-04

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a disinformation network operating out of Russia that sought to smear COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

The company said Tuesday that it has banned the advertising firm behind the campaign, which had offered to pay social media influencers in Europe if they posted their misleading content.

The plan backfired when two of those influencers exposed the network.

Facebook said it traced the content to a firm called Fazze which operates from Russia. Messages left seeking comment from Fazze's parent company, were not returned Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!