Facebook is cutting pages from your newsfeed: Here's how to see the ones you really want

Facebook users are going to have to take extra steps if they truly want to see News Feed posts from their favorite sports teams, news media outlets, their local churches, restaurants they like and more.

Posts from Facebook pages are being de-prioritized so users have more interactions with friends and family and see less content from businesses and brands.

"Because space in News Feed is limited, showing more posts from friends and family and updates that spark conversation means we'll show less public content."

— Facebook's newsroom blog, Jan. 11, 2018

While content from reputable publishers will surface in News Feed, Facebook has not said how it will define which are considered reputable. This could mean legitimate news articles from trustworthy media will not show to Facebook users.

This News Feed change is not the same as a recent test Facebook did where it moved all Page content to the Explore tab.

"Page posts will still appear in News Feed, though there may be fewer of them," Facebook's newsroom blog post says.

How to see Facebook Page posts:

• Go to News Feed Preferences on Facebook.com or in the app

• Choose "See First" for the pages you want to see in your news feed

Facebook is also wanting more people to use the "Watch" tab to see video from shows they follow. "Watch" launched back in August 2017.

Changes to Facebook's News Feed could happen at anytime, so those wishing to see posts from their favorite pages are encouraged to edit their preferences immediately.

