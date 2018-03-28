Facebook is making its privacy settings easier to find

Facebook is rolling out a series of changes to give people better control of their privacy settings and data.

The company's redesigned security settings let people control what personal information the social network and third-party apps keeps. Facebook used to display security tools and settings across 20 different tabs.

"Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data," Facebook wrote in a blog post.

Facebook responded to the global outcry after an explosive report that a third-party personality quiz harvested 50 million Facebook profiles. Data company Cambridge Analytica used that information to sway the 2016 presidential election.

The company is also adding two more tools, including a Privacy Shortcuts menu, where people can add two-factor authentication and control the ads they're served. Facebook's new "Access Your Information" button allows people to delete anything from their timelines or profiles that they no longer want on Facebook, the company says.

"It's also our responsibility to tell you how we collect and use your data in language that's detailed, but also easy to understand," Facebook concluded in the blog post. "These updates are about transparency -- not about gaining new rights to collect, use, or share data."

The past week has been brutal for Facebook. The company lost $80 billion in market value and faced global backlash about how the company uses personal data. On Tuesday, CNN first reported that CEO Mark Zuckerberg might soon testify in front of the U.S. congress.