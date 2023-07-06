Faced with impending student loan payments, Americans expected to cut spending

The resuming of federal student loan payments could be bad news for the retail economy.

According to Deutsche Bank, analysts who follow retail industry trends say consumer spending could shrink by as much as $14 billion dollars a month once student loan payments resume in the fall.

The analysts expect retailers Macy's Target, Kohl's, and Walmart to be hit the hardest. Restaurants and bars could also suffer as people look to save their money.

However, analysts also say that dollar stores, thrift stores, and other cost-effective options, like the low-overhead grocery chain Aldi, could benefit from loan payments restarting due to those same bargain-hunters.